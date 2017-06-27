Spokane Police, FBI investigate armed robbery at credit union inside Safeway
Police officers and the FBI are investigating after an armed robbery at the Alaska USA Credit Union inside the Safeway at 2507 W. Wellesley Tuesday morning. Police responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery, then got away in a dark silver or gray, mid-2000 model, Chevrolet sedan with an out of state license plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
