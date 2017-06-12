Spokane Police detain man after hostage situation involving young child in north Spokane
Police say the man called in and indicated he was armed, suicidal and had a hostage inside his apartment in the 9700 block of North Morton near Nevada and Westview Court. Police were able to negotiate with the man and he was detained without incident.
