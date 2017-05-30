Spokane Police Department Race Study

Spokane Police Department Race Study

14 hrs ago

Spokane Police representatives broke down a 40 page report detailing the SPD and potentially racially motivated contact with citizens Wednesday during a press conference. "It's the first step of many to come," said former Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler.

