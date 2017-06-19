Spokane police chief, in wake of Seattle shooting, says outreach to...

Monika Williams, center, stands with her brother Domico Jones as she talks about their sister, Charleena Lyles, at a vigil outside where Lyles was shot and killed Sunday by police, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Seattle. The fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in the vicinity of her children by Seattle police on Sunday, along with last week's acquittal of a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed a black man, has reignited nationwide criticism of police violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.