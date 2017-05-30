Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime
"Summer's coming, we've got kids getting out of school." Karla Tall explained. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|6 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|May 22
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC