Spokane lawyer plans to file $30M lawsuit against city for water rates

A Spokane attorney says it's unfair for people who live outside the city water services to pay double for the same water, but the city says they're charging them a fair rate. Attorney Bob Dunn says he plans on filing a tort claim notice with the city alleging they've been charging about 6,000 customers outside of Spokane 75-100 percent more fore water service.

