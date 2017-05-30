Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims against Air Force
Paukert and Troppmann have already filed one legal claim against Fairchild Air Force Base, seeking $1 million for a property owner who lives near the base. Now, lawyers Andrew Biviano and Breaan Beggs expect to represent multiple other people who have been affected by the PFOS and PFOA contamination.
