Spokane initiative aims to connect veterans with the humanities - Tue, 13 Jun 2017 PST
From left, Rebekah Wilkins-Pepiton of the Spokane Arts Commission, Gonzaga University communication professor Lisa Silvestri and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joe Gilliand walk through Gonzaga's College Hall on Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Spokane, Washington. He gives some examples: A row of Marines seated along a wall, "dog tired" and baking in their fatigues, joking with one another between segments of an arduous mission in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC