Spokane Fire Chief discusses Monroe Street Bridge safety

For the second time since April, the Spokane Fire Department had to repel to the bottom of the Monroe Street Bridge to rescue someone. While it is unclear if the man fell or jumped Wednesday night, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that it's time to have a conversation as a community.

