Spokane Falls Community College math instructor retiring after 50 years - Wed, 14 Jun 2017 PST

Kialynn Glubrecht, who has taught mathematics at Spokane Falls Community College for 50 years, is retiring and clearing out her office, photographed Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Spokane and Spokane Falls community colleges will grant more than 2,700 certificates, associate and professional degrees during commencement ceremonies Friday at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. The SFCC ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., followed by SCC at 7 p.m. Kialynn Glubrecht isn't particularly excited to leave Spokane Falls Community College, where she has taught math since the school was built five decades ago.

