Spokane Falls Community College math instructor retiring after 50 years - Wed, 14 Jun 2017 PST
Kialynn Glubrecht, who has taught mathematics at Spokane Falls Community College for 50 years, is retiring and clearing out her office, photographed Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Spokane and Spokane Falls community colleges will grant more than 2,700 certificates, associate and professional degrees during commencement ceremonies Friday at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. The SFCC ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., followed by SCC at 7 p.m. Kialynn Glubrecht isn't particularly excited to leave Spokane Falls Community College, where she has taught math since the school was built five decades ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC