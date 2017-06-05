Spokane Empire still alive in IFL pla...

Spokane Empire still alive in IFL playoff chase - Sat, 10 Jun 2017 PST

14 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The race for the second and final playoff berth in the Intense Conference will come down to the last week of the Indoor Football League regular season. Spokane, which lost to Iowa 58-28 on Friday , remained in contention when Nebraska lost to Sioux Falls 41-38 on Saturday.

