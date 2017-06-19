Spokane drivers who struck potholes get few payouts as city makes...
To see examples of the letters sent to aggrieved motorists, including one accepting a claim and one denying a claim , read this story at spokesman.com. Gerald Click credits "polite persistence" for his unlikely check from Spokane to pay for damage caused to his car by potholes this winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Thu
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC