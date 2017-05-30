Spokane County Library District candidates down to two - Fri, 02 Jun 2017 PST
Cindy Moore, a former library director from Wyoming, is vying with Patrick Roewe, Spokane County's deputy director, to head an administration with jurisdiction over a constellation of libraries in the system. The district announced Thursday that one of the three original finalists, Brett Lear, the former director of the Sonoma County Library in California, withdrew his application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Fri
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|May 22
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|May 20
|Nasty Jenna Britton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC