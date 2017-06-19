Spokane County commissioners lift moratorium on outdoor pot grows - Wed, 21 Jun 2017 PST
Patrick Bang, co-owner of Bang's Cannabis, smells the bud of a maturing organically grown marijuana plant at his rural farm west of Spokane in November 2016. Bang's has been hit especially hard with complaints about the odor of growing pot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 18
|Randy1953
|1
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC