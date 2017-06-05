Spokane city prosecutor arrested after allegedly driving drunk
A Spokane city prosecutor running for a municipal court judge seat was arrested Sunday in Cheney for suspicion of driving under the influence. Adam Papini, 45, is an assistant city prosecutor who often works on DUIs and other misdemeanor cases.
