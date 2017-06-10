Spokane allows pot shop to move amid ...

Spokane allows pot shop to move amid complaints that a sham arcade...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Old Fashioned Arcade, which opened at 3917 E. Main Ave. earlier this year and effectively ended the prospects of pot retailer Smokane moving to a location about 600 feet away. The arcade's legitimacy is being questioned by city officials after it was licensed to operate following Smokane's initial filing of its intention to move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom Sun Randy1953 1
Adderall addiction on the rise. Jun 16 GoFast 1
We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08) Jun 14 sissy 147
News Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11) Jun 14 Jus sayng 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Jun 5 budheart 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC