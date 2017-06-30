Shawn Vestal: Spokane Prosecutor Larry Haskell's 'get tough'...
In 2014, a commission of law enforcement experts issued recommendations for how Spokane County could reduce the jail population and improve its criminal justice system. One key recommendation in the "Blueprints for Reform" report: Expand the county's drug court - which the commission called a "pocket of excellence" - to divert more chronic, drug-addicted, nonviolent offenders into rigorous, structured drug treatment.
