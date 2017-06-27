Self-proclaimed 'Spokane Spanker' found guilty of 8 counts of assault with sexual motivation
The man arrested back in April after confessing to KHQ to sexually assaulting multiple women by slapping their backsides was found guilty on Wednesday. The self-proclaimed "Spokane Spanker", 28-year-old Jonathan Smith, was charged with 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation in a string of Centennial Trail attacks this past spring.
