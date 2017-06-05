Robbery suspect arrested, says he wants to clear his name
Spokane Valley Police say that on Sunday night around 6:30 p.m., a friend of robbery suspect Richard A. Rod called wanting to talk to law enforcement near the Public Safety Building. The friend told police Rod wanted to clear his name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|10 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|12 hr
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC