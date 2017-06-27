Police search for armed robbery suspect

Spokane Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Alaska USA Credit Union inside the Safeway at 2507 W. Wellesley Tuesday morning. The suspect, who was carrying a handgun during the robbery, fled the scene in a dark silver or gray, mid-2000 model, Chevrolet sedan with an out-of-state license plate.

