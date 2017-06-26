Naked and Not Afraid: After Losing 150 Pounds, She Raced in the Nude
When Naomi Teeter was younger, she used food as a way to numb her feelings and deal with the uncertainty that came along with having a father who was an alcoholic. As far back as she can remember, Teeter, 34, would sneak extra pieces of cake and scoops of ice cream, and stock up on everything from pudding to gummy worms.
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
