Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
There are 1 comment on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 5 hrs ago, titled Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ.
A group of men from Spokane, Wash., have posted a Craigslist ad seeking a "generic dad to grill burgers and hotdogs" for the Saturday of Father's Day weekend. According to the Associated Press , the ad says none of the men, who are in their 20s, can fill the role of barbeque dad, and qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience.
#1 3 hrs ago
You're the mannequin of the family now, son.
