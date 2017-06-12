March for Racial Justice hopes to spur talk of racial disparities in Spokane - Thu, 15 Jun 2017 PST

Rev. Walter Kendricks leads a discussion about the William Poindexter shooting, in which an acquittal was announced Friday, with concerned citizens who believe the verdict was unjust at Morning Star Baptist Church May 13, 2017, in North Spokane. Those concerns have led to plans for a march Saturday, which begins at 1 p.m. at Liberty Park in East Central.

