March for Racial Justice hopes to spur talk of racial disparities in Spokane - Thu, 15 Jun 2017 PST
Rev. Walter Kendricks leads a discussion about the William Poindexter shooting, in which an acquittal was announced Friday, with concerned citizens who believe the verdict was unjust at Morning Star Baptist Church May 13, 2017, in North Spokane. Those concerns have led to plans for a march Saturday, which begins at 1 p.m. at Liberty Park in East Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Wed
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC