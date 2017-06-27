Man with knife who tried to commit 'suicide by cop' taken into custody
Spokane Valley deputies report a man armed with a large knife was successfully taken into custody Tuesday with the help of Spokane County deputies, hostage negotiators and Air 1. During the incident, the man had threatened to take his own life and told deputies he would force them to shoot him. At around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Spokane Valley Deputy Jay Bailey responded to the 15700 block of E. Longfellow for a report of several violations of a restraining order.
