Man gets 15 years in prison for produ...

Man gets 15 years in prison for producing child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says 24-year-old Jesse Shandy of Burbank was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to the charge in February. The attorney's office says an investigation began in 2015 when the mother of an 8-year-old child contacted Michigan authorities after finding explicit images on the Kik social networking app on her child's phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08) 8 hr sissy 147
News Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11) 10 hr Jus sayng 2
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Jun 5 budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ... May 31 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC