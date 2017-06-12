Man gets 15 years in prison for producing child pornography
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane says 24-year-old Jesse Shandy of Burbank was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to the charge in February. The attorney's office says an investigation began in 2015 when the mother of an 8-year-old child contacted Michigan authorities after finding explicit images on the Kik social networking app on her child's phone.
Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
