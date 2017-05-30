Man arrested for kidnapping girl from downtown Spokane, raping her in ...
A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from downtown Spokane and molesting her for "several hours" in his car while parked in Peaceful Valley. The girl, who is homeless, was walking with her friend downtown about 7 p.m. two weeks ago when they came across Opeyemi Ekundayo, 33, and asked him for a cigarette, according to court documents.
