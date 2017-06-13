Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017

Mad Minute stories for June 13, 2017

A Rhode Island man has been given until the end of the week to get rid of the unwashed clamshells he used to pave a road that neighbors complained give off a sickening stench. The Tiverton man's neighbors say the smell has been making them ill for about two weeks.

