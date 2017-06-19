Looking to become a Deputy? Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office holding open house
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is hiring and will be holding an open house next week for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. The open house will take place on June 29, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office Training Center at 6011 N. Chase Road, Newman Lake, WA 99025.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Thu
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC