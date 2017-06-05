Jon Hamm joins Tag
The 46-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming comedy movie alongside the previously announced cast which includes Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and Rashida Jones. 'Tag' is based on a true story featured in The Wall Street Journal in 2013 about a group of friends who have been playing an intense version of the children's playground game of the same for around 30 years.
