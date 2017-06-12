Investigators recommend arson charges...

Investigators recommend arson charges for armed man shot by deputies at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Detectives with the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team have forwarded charges of 1st Degree Arson against 41-year-old Michael Kruse, the man who was When firefighters arrived to the motel on June 7, there was heavy smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the motel and evacuations were issued. Deputies were informed that a man on the 2nd floor was the one who started the fire and was refusing to come out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e Jun 7 ya know who 2
News Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 1
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... Jun 5 budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ... May 31 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ... May 27 beaners 1
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) May 27 Keyanna 43
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,763 • Total comments across all topics: 281,745,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC