Investigators recommend arson charges for armed man shot by deputies at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team have forwarded charges of 1st Degree Arson against 41-year-old Michael Kruse, the man who was When firefighters arrived to the motel on June 7, there was heavy smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the motel and evacuations were issued. Deputies were informed that a man on the 2nd floor was the one who started the fire and was refusing to come out.
