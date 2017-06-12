Hundreds of square dancers bring festival to Spokane - Fri, 16 Jun 2017 PST

The 2017 Washington State Square Dance Festival is at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., with dances ending at 11:20 p.m. on Friday and resuming Saturday at 11 a.m. Square dance related vendors are there, too. Ask a square dancer, and they'll tell you their hobby is about much more than the colorful handmade dresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.