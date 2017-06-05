Holocaust Survivor to visit Spokane in June - Sun, 11 Jun 2017 PST
"Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany," by Marthe Cohn and Wendy Holden, published 2006. Marthe Cohn, co-author of "Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany," will talk about her experience as a spy for the Allies during World War II Marthe Cohn was only 24 years old when she crawled across a field and under barbed wire, behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany, to glean vital information about plans for the German army's retreat and counterattack in southern Germany during the final months of World War II.
