Hikers relish Little Spokane River Natural Area, new trail additions - Thu, 15 Jun 2017 PST

The Little Spokane River Natural Area has been a haven for flora, fauna and people who appreciate them for decades, and a vastly improved hiking trail system is enhancing the experience. The river continues to be popular with paddlers who launch between the Spokane Fish Hatchery and St. George's School and float to Painted Rocks access on Rutter Parkway or continue a total of six miles to the takeout between SR 291 and the Spokane River confluence.

