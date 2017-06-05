High school researcher finds microplastics in Spokane River fish - Sun, 11 Jun 2017 PST
A Spokane high school student applied the "think global, act local" concept to his senior science project and discovered the seeds of a giant ocean problem in the guts of Spokane River whitefish. "I've always loved the Spokane River, so it made sense to focus my project there," said Isaac Caruso, who was graduated from Lewis and Clark High School last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC