Four Spokane creatives are making waves near and far in music, acting and art - Sun, 04 Jun 2017 PST
In recent years, Spokane's art scene has blossomed into something bigger than most people probably thought possible, with homegrown events like Terrain and First Friday shining the spotlight on the city's abundance of local talent. Here, we profile four local creatives making waves artistically both near and far.
