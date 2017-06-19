Foo Fighters announce new album, make plans for Spokane Arena show - Tue, 20 Jun 2017 PST
Foo Fighters on Tuesday announced a new album and tour - a year after saying the band was going on "indefinite hiatus." In an email to fans, frontman Dave Grohl said the band had spent the past six months secretly recording an album so big it "will undoubtedly fry stereos from here to Fukuoka.
