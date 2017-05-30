Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on...

The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage.

