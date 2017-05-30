Driver killed in crash during Spokane Festival of Speed
A spokesman with the Spokane Festival of Speed says a driver was killed after a crash at the Spokane County Raceway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Sunday and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
