Dr. Ralph Berg remembered as cardiac surgery pioneer in Spokane - Wed, 07 Jun 2017 PST
Dr. Ralph Berg, who performed Spokane's first open-heart surgery in 1959, was remembered Tuesday as a giant in his field bringing both lifesaving procedures and cardiac research into a revolution in treating heart disease. "He was a pioneer heart surgeon for many procedures," said a surgical colleague, Dr. Marcus DeWood.
