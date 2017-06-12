Doug Clark: With a crescendo and finale, Spokane Street Music Week...

Mike Uphus, left, and Curt Donner, right, of The Donner Party, play music, including The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" during Street Music Week in June 2013. Nancy Duncalfe, far right, collects donations for the Second Harvest food bank as Lori Donner, Curt's wife who died before this year's annual event, attends to her dog, Harlow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.