Doorbell cam helps Spokane police make arrest
Spokane police arrested a woman Sunday night at a home a few blocks south of Division and Garland after responding to a homeowner's 911 call. The woman was caught on the homeowners' doorbell camera while trespassing on the front porch, prompting the homeowners to call police.
