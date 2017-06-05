Donna Perry tried for murder of three...

Donna Perry tried for murder of three Spokane prostitues

Detectives say Perry shot and killed Yolanda Sapp, Kathleen Brisbois, and Nickie Lowe during a serial killing spree that terrified people living and working along Sprague Avenue. All three woman lived at the Spokane Street motel and also knew each other, and were fearful when one by one the victims fell prey to a killer specifically targeting prostitutes.

