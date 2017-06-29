Donna Perry found guilty for murder of three Spokane prostitutes

Donna Perry, who was on trial for murdering three Spokane prostitutes back in 1990, was found guilty of first degree murder on all three counts Thursday morning in Spokane Superior Court. Perry was convicting of shooting and killing Yolanda Sapp, Kathleen Brisbois, and Nickie Lowe during a serial killing spree that terrified people living and working along Sprague Avenue.

