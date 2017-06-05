Court docs: Man arrested in Airway Heights stabbing says he killed sister
Probable cause documents released Monday are shedding more light on a stabbing at a trailer park in Airway Heights over the weekend. The stabbing happened Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. Police received a call from a woman saying she was stabbed before the call disconnected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|18 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|20 hr
|budheart
|1
|Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke...
|Jun 2
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ...
|May 31
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ...
|May 27
|beaners
|1
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Keyanna
|43
|1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC