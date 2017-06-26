Consultant: Spokane needs 44 more police officers on patrol - Mon, 26 Jun 2017 PST
Mayor David Condon, Police Chief Craid Meidl and City Council President Ben Stuckart all received a briefing Monday on a consultant's report calling for the hiring of 44 additional police officers to bolster patrol efforts. The Spokane Police Department needs another 44 officers on the streets in order to split its time evenly between taking calls for help and patrolling beats, according to a report shared with City Hall on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone here tried a herb called Kratom
|Jun 22
|Heidi H
|2
|Adderall addiction on the rise.
|Jun 16
|GoFast
|1
|We are thinking moving to Spokane (Nov '08)
|Jun 14
|sissy
|147
|Spokane man pleads guilty to theft from Coeur d... (Sep '11)
|Jun 14
|Jus sayng
|2
|Jenna Britton, Meth Wh**e
|Jun 7
|ya know who
|2
|Men seek generic dad for Father's Day BBQ
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ...
|Jun 5
|budheart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC