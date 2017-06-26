Consultant: Spokane needs 44 more police officers on patrol - Mon, 26 Jun 2017 PST

Mayor David Condon, Police Chief Craid Meidl and City Council President Ben Stuckart all received a briefing Monday on a consultant's report calling for the hiring of 44 additional police officers to bolster patrol efforts. The Spokane Police Department needs another 44 officers on the streets in order to split its time evenly between taking calls for help and patrolling beats, according to a report shared with City Hall on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.