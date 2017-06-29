City of Spokane faces $30 million sui...

City of Spokane faces $30 million suit over water rates charged to county residents

The City of Spokane will face a 30 million dollar lawsuit class action lawsuit from a group of plaintiffs who say they were overcharged for city water. Attorneys filed a claim for damages Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court on behalf of three specific people and on behalf of others who faced a similar situation.

