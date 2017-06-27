Chock-full of cherries with just a splash of bourbon, this homemade...

Why not enjoy the little gems in a creamy, dreamy, summery adult delight, chock-full of cherries with just a splash of bourbon? The cherry crop at the you-pick orchards in the Green Bluff agricultural area - some 15 miles north of Spokane - really get going in July with the Cherry Festival. High Country Orchard, a popular spot for picking, expects its you-pick cherries to be ready by July 10. Varieties include deep red and consistently sweet Bings, delicate yellow-and-blush Rainiers, and Montmorency mouth-puckering and highly perishable sour pie cherries.

