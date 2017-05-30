Bus drivers union sues Spokane Transi...

Bus drivers union sues Spokane Transit Authority over refusal of...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1015 asks, "Do you drive for Uber, Lyft, charter bus, school bus? You have a right to organize." The ad includes the local union's phone number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spokane law firm expects multiple legal claims ... 1 hr budheart 1
Seahawks Pete Carroll Knows What He’s Doing: Ke... Jun 2 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Fans React To ESPN’s Article: ... May 31 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
go and say goodbye ..mexcio bye bye ...africa ... May 27 beaners 1
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) May 27 Keyanna 43
1 Seattle Player That Will Be A Game Changer No... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble May 22 shrtwvlstnr 2
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC