Brian Schaeffer confirmed as Spokane's fire chief
Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian Schaeffer as the city's fire chief in a meeting Monday night. Schaeffer was selected after a long search in which a committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications.
