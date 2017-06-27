Body found in SUV in downtown Spokane
Spokane Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was found inside an SUV in a parking lot near 2nd and Division. KHQ's Patrick Erickson reports that people inside the SUV spotted an ambulance in the parking lot of the 7-11 store and asked for help.
